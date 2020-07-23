'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Prepares for Second Contact in Opening Scene (VIDEO)

The crew of a Starfleet ship has an important job, even if they're the support staff and their responsibilities may not be as important as others'. But some may take that a little more seriously than others in the latest Star Trek franchise series on CBS All Access.

The animated Star Trek: Lower Decks debuted the opening scene during the universe's [email protected] panels, and Ensigns Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) and Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) have very different approaches to how they spend their free time.

Boimler is proudly recording a captain's log detailing the procedure for arriving on a new planet, as we see the bridge crew. "First contact is a delicate, high stakes operation of diplomacy. One must be ready for anything when humanity's interacting with an alien race for the first time," he says before admitting that he and his crew "don't do that."

Instead, he continues, "our specialty is second contact. Still pretty important, we get all the paperwork signed, make sure we're spelling the name of the planet right, get to know all the good places to eat." But when Mariner interrupts, she laughs at him for wasting his shore leave on the log. She, on the other hand, has been enjoying Romulan whisky, so she probably should be avoiding a weapon she got "from an old guy with an eye patch." And in the video below, we see why you shouldn't play with sharp objects while drinking.

Star Trek: Lower Decks follows the support crew of one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) and Tendi (Noël Wells) must keep up with their responsibilities and social lives, all while sci-fi anomalies rock the ship.

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Series Premiere, Thursday, August 6, CBS All Access