Meet the 'Cool, Scrappy Underdogs' of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' (VIDEO)

They may not be the first members of Starfleet you turn to in the middle of a life-or-death situation, but they can handle one ... right?

CBS All Access released the official trailer and key art for the newest series in its Star Trek franchise, the half-hour animated comedy Lower Decks.

See the senior staff, always up to a challenge, and get a look at the responsibilities, aspirations, and awkward situations of the "cool, scrappy underdogs" of the lower deck in the video below. Will the support crew of one of Starfleet's least important ships be ready when lives are on the line?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Star Trek: Lower Decks follows the U.S.S. Cerrito in 2380. Ensigns Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), and Tendi (Noël Wells) of its "lower decks" must keep up with their duties and social lives all while dealing with the sci-fi anomalies rocking the ship. Meanwhile, the bridge crew consists of Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O'Connell), Lieutenant Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore), and Doctor T'Ana (Gillian Vigman).

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Series Premiere, Thursday, August 6, CBS All Access