3 'AGT' Season 15 Golden Buzzers We're Excited to Watch in the Live Shows

The live shows must go on! Producers of the summer juggernaut were still figuring out logistics at press time, but we do know the talent competition's next round is set to welcome back 44 acts, performing over four weeks.

Here are three Golden Buzzer favorites we can't wait to see again on America's Got Talent.

Roberta Battaglia

First-year judge Sofia Vergara hit the coveted buzzer for the 10-year-old Canadian vocal powerhouse (above) after Roberta shared a moving story about being bullied and sang an equally emotional rendition of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow." Young singers tend to go far on AGT. Could she be the next Courtney Hadwin or Grace VanderWaal?

Brandon Leake

The series' first-ever spoken-word artist, who auditioned with a stirring piece about the death of his little sister, was given the go-ahead by judge Howie Mandel. His fresh a cappella performances may continue to set him apart.

W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew

Any pick of Simon Cowell's is one to watch. The New York City–based dance crew brought so much dynamic energy to the stage, the judge and executive producer proclaimed them "my favorite audition so far." High praise!

America's Got Talent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC