'America's Got Talent' Reveals All 44 Acts Performing in Season 15 Live Shows

Get ready for the live shows from Universal Studios Hollywood.

The next round of America's Got Talent Season 15 begins Tuesday, August 11, and over four weeks, 44 acts will perform for America's vote, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara, and host Terry Crews. (The August 4 episode will be a special celebrating the show's 15th anniversary.)

Each week, 11 acts will perform on Tuesday, and then viewers can vote at NBC.com/AGTVote and via the "AGT" App. Xfinity X1 customers can also submit their choice via their set-top box during the live broadcast by saying "vote for AGT" into the X1 voice remote. Then each Wednesday, five acts will be sent on to the semifinals. Fans will be able to save one act in danger of being cut via the "Dunkin' Save."

The Top 44 Acts of Season 15 are:

Alan Silva (Aerial Act)

Alex Hooper (Comedian)

Alexis Brownley (Animal Act)

Annie Jones (Singer)

Archie Williams (Singer)

BAD Salsa (Dance Act)

Bello & Annaliese Nock (Daredevils)

Bello Sisters (Hand Balancing)

BONAVEGA (Singer/Musician)

Bone Breakers (Variety)

Brandon Leake (Variety)



Brett Loudermilk (Danger Act)

C.A. Wildcats (Cheerleaders)

Celina Graves (Singer)

Cristina Rae (Singer)

Dance Town Family (Dance Act)

Daneliya Tuleshova (Singer)

Divas & Drummers of Compton (Music Act)

Double Dragon (Singer/Dancer)

Feng E (Music Act)

FrenchieBabyy (Bone Breaking)

Jonathan Goodwin (Daredevil)



Kameron Ross (Singer)

Kelvin Dukes (Singer)

Kenadi Dodds (Singer)

Lightwave Theatre Company (Projection)

Malik Dope (Music Act)

Max Major (Mentalist)

Michael Yo (Comedian)

Noah Epps (Dancer)

Nolan Neal (Singer)

Pork Chop Revue (Animal Act)

Resound (Singers)

Roberta Battaglia (Singer)

Shaquira McGrath (Singer)

Sheldon Riley (Singer)

Simon and Maria (Kid Salsa Duo)

Spyros Brothers (Diablo Duo)

The Shape (Dance Crew)

Thomas Day (Singer)

Usama Siddiquee (Comedian)

Vincent Marcs (Impressionist)

Voices of our City Choir (Choir)

W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew (Dance Group)

The first 11 acts to perform during the August 11 live show are: Archie Williams, Bello & Annaliese Nock, Divas & Drummers of Compton, Double Dragon, Feng E, FrenchieBabyy, Michael Yo, Pork Chop Revue, Golden Buzzer Roberta Battaglia, Shaquira McGrath, and Simon and Maria.

America's Got Talent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC