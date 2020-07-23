First Look: The 'Superstore' Cast Brings Comic-Con to Their Homes (VIDEO)

Superstore never misses a Comic-Con...no matter what.

The annual event in San Diego is still happening in 2020, and on the same dates as planned (June 23-26), but it's gone completely virtual. Some of your faves are still showing up, including the stars of NBC's comedy, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look as they get ready for their panel.

See who's still dressing up even though they're at home, who's put together his own audience, and who has figured out how to bring the entire experience—including the expensive food—to his house in the video above.

The Superstore panel will be streaming at 3PM PT/6PM ET on the Comic-Con YouTube channel. Join cast members Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, and Kaliko Kauahi, and showrunners Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green as they look back at the past five years and tease what to expect from Season 6.

Superstore [email protected] Panel, Thursday, July 23, 3PM PT/6PM ET, YouTube