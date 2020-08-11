TV Fan Favorites 2020: 'NCIS' Comeback Cote De Pablo

Here we go, TV fans. Welcome to our re-booted, re-vamped and reinvigorated Fan Favorite Poll results! You spoke and we listened, so be sure to check out our winners!

Cote de Pablo's surprise 2019 return to NCIS as tough ex-Mossad agent Ziva David reunited her with flinty father figure Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) for one more mission.

It's Ziva and Gibbs' stormy but loving relationship that the actress thinks earned her the Favorite Comeback honor (beating the likes of The Morning Show's Jennifer Aniston, A Very Brady Renovation's Brady Kids, Indebted's Fran Drescher, Star Trek: Picard's Patrick Stewart, Space Force's Steve Carell, Little Fires Everywhere's Kerry Washington, and Avenue 5's Hugh Laurie).

"People connect with NCIS because they get to see a quirky family solve problems," says de Pablo. "No matter what, they always come together."

Swing by the bullpen anytime, Cote!