TV Fan Favorites 2020: 'NCIS' Comeback Cote De Pablo

Kate Hahn
Cote de Pablo NCIS Comeback Return Ziva David
Erik Voake/CBS

Here we go, TV fans. Welcome to our re-booted, re-vamped and reinvigorated Fan Favorite Poll results! You spoke and we listened, so be sure to check out our winners!

Cote de Pablo's surprise 2019 return to NCIS as tough ex-Mossad agent Ziva David reunited her with flinty father figure Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) for one more mission.

It's Ziva and Gibbs' stormy but loving relationship that the actress thinks earned her the Favorite Comeback honor (beating the likes of The Morning Show's Jennifer Aniston, A Very Brady Renovation's Brady Kids, Indebted's Fran DrescherStar Trek: Picard's Patrick StewartSpace Force's Steve CarellLittle Fires Everywhere's Kerry Washington, and Avenue 5's Hugh Laurie).

Mark Harmon Cote de Pablo NCIS Season 17 Gibbs Ziva

(Greg Gayne/CBS)

"People connect with NCIS because they get to see a quirky family solve problems," says de Pablo. "No matter what, they always come together."

Swing by the bullpen anytime, Cote!

NCIS, Return TBD, CBS; stream all seasons on CBS All Access