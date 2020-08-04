TV Fan Favorites 2020: 'NCIS' Actor Mark Harmon

Here we go, TV fans. Welcome to our re-booted, re-vamped and reinvigorated Fan Favorite Poll results! You spoke and we listened, so stay tuned as we roll out the winners over the coming days!

For 17 years, Mark Harmon has not just played but inhabited the role of NCIS boss and authoritative man of few words Leroy Jethro Gibbs. It's a tall order for an actor: Stay true to a character's core qualities while showing the changes that come as life experience accumulates.

Harmon makes it look easy—a feat that did not go unnoticed by our readers who voted him their Fan Favorite TV Actor. "The reason we're looking at Season 18 is fans across the globe have embraced NCIS," he says.

Fan Favorites voters also applauded the police drama Blue Bloods and its leading man, runner-up Tom Selleck (below), who at one point pulled ahead of Harmon!

The man behind Gibbs also beat out a number of other beloved small-screen stars in the poll, including: This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia, Shameless star William H. Macy, and The Conners' John Goodman. Congratulations to Mark Harmon!

NCIS and Blue Bloods, Return TBD, CBS; stream all seasons of both on CBS All Access