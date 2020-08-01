The Good, Grimy Fun of 'Shameless' Season 10 Arrives on Netflix

The shenanigans must go on! Even though Shameless' 10th season is the first without star Emmy Rossum, who departed after nine years as Fiona Gallagher — the eldest daughter and default matriarch of a broke, misfit South Side Chicago family — the series is still good, grimy fun.

The absent Fiona has left $50,000 for family finances with her younger sis, single mom Debbie (Emma Kenney). She's tightfisted and, unlike her predecessor, refuses to pick up after her messy, underemployed siblings and addict dad Frank (William H. Macy). Pops doesn't take it lying down — except when he's passed out.

Fiona's departure (to "somewhere warm") also allows the clan to mature emotionally. Stumblingly and stubbornly, they try harder than ever to make deeper human connections despite comical odds.

Recovering alcoholic Lip (Jeremy Allen White) embraces fatherhood alone, and gay activist Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and beau Mickey (Noel Fisher) cohabitate…as cellmates.

In true Gallagher style, the finale features a drunken celebration, a police foot chase and attempted murder, ensuring that, in the final season to come, Shameless will get a rowdy send-off.

Shameless, Season 10, Streaming now, Netflix