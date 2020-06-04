NBA Announces Plans to Resume 2019-2020 Season in July

There will be basketball again, and a 2020 NBA champion will be crowned.

The NBA Board of Governors approved a plan Thursday to resume the 2019-20 season with 22 teams competing at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Florida.

"The Board's approval of the restart format is a necessary step toward resuming the NBA season," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts.

Teams are expected to begin training in Orlando starting July 9-11.

Beginning July 31, 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams will play eight regular-season games, a possible play-in tournament for the eighth seed and playoffs.

The last possible date for NBA Finals Game 7 is set for October 12. The NBA Draft would take place October 15. The target date to start the 2020-21 season is December 1.

ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV televise NBA games.