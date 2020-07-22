Tuesday TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Wins With 'Best of Auditions'

Though it wasn't exactly a new episode but rather a recap of the competition thus far this season, NBC's America's Got Talent still managed to beat the competition in the 18-49 demo to win the night on Tuesday, July 21.

The Best of Auditions episode had judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel looking back at Season 15 and those contestants that knocked their collective socks off. Without the strength of AGT, time slot follower World of Dance dropped to a season low with 3.3 million viewers.

In total viewers, the winner for the night was a rerun of CBS' NCIS with 5.3 million viewers (AGT brought in 5.1 million).

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, July 21, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):