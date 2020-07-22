First Look at 'America's Got Talent' Season 15's Judge Cuts (VIDEO)

After seven nights of auditions — including some without an audience, others from home — it's time for the next round of America's Got Talent Season 15 on July 28.

And NBC aired a preview of what to expect from Judge Cuts as changes have been made to adhere to safety guidelines due to the pandemic. First of all, it's only one episode; some acts will not have to perform again to make it to the live shows. (Judge Cuts in Season 14 took place over four weeks.) Forty-four acts will then perform over four weeks of live shows (beginning August 11).

As was previously revealed, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara drive up separately in their cars before sitting in directors' chairs that are socially distanced from each other and host Terry Crews. Then, it's time for them to decide who will continue on in what Mandel calls "the hardest part of this show."

The judges rewatch the acts — some performing again, virtually — on a giant movie screen in a setup similar to a drive-in theater. "There are too many good people," Vergara says, but Mandel has "some definite noes," as does Cowell. Who will continue on? Try to figure out which acts have wowed the judges in the video below, then tune in July 28 to find out.

America's Got Talent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC