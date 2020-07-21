Monday TV Ratings: Dwayne Johnson's 'The Titan Games' Muscles to Top

Jim Halterman
The Titan Games Season 2
NBC

It was a typical summer night of programming on Monday, July 20, as primetime broadcast television boasted a lot of reruns and a few new shows. One new show that grabbed a bunch of attention from viewers was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's NBC physical competition series, The Titan Games, which easily led the pack in both total viewers and the 18-49 demographic.

Coming in second in total viewers was a rerun of CBS's The Neighborhoodwhich, in the 18-49 demographic, tied with a rerun of The Wall and an original episode of NBC's Dateline with a 0.5 rating. Also, after being pre-empted last week, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever! returned but managed only a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million viewers for its three-hour broadcast.

Ask Matt: The New 'Superman' Series, Peacock Programming ('Capture,' 'Psych'), 'Alienist,' 'Yellowstone' & MoreSee Also

Ask Matt: The New 'Superman' Series, Peacock Programming ('Capture,' 'Psych'), 'Alienist,' 'Yellowstone' & More

Plus, answers about profanity on TV and more.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, July 20, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating Viewers (millions)
8 p.m. The Titan Games  (NBC) 0.7 3.8
The Neighborhood – R (CBS) 0.5 3.7
9-1-1 - R  (Fox) 0.4 2.3
The Bachelor Present: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!  (ABC) 0.3 1.8
Whose Line Is It Anyway  CW) 0.2 968,000
8:30 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola – R (CBS) 0.4 3.4
Whose Line Is It Anyway  - R CW) 0.2 844,000
9 p.m. The Wall – R (NBC) 0.5 3.0
9-1-1: Lone Star - R (Fox) 0.4 2.1
All Rise - R  (CBS) 0.3 2.7
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW) 0.2 1.0
10 p.m. Dateline NBC   (NBC) 0.5 3.4
Bull – R  (CBS) 0.3 3.1