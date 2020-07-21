Monday TV Ratings: Dwayne Johnson's 'The Titan Games' Muscles to Top
It was a typical summer night of programming on Monday, July 20, as primetime broadcast television boasted a lot of reruns and a few new shows. One new show that grabbed a bunch of attention from viewers was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's NBC physical competition series, The Titan Games, which easily led the pack in both total viewers and the 18-49 demographic.
Coming in second in total viewers was a rerun of CBS's The Neighborhood, which, in the 18-49 demographic, tied with a rerun of The Wall and an original episode of NBC's Dateline with a 0.5 rating. Also, after being pre-empted last week, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever! returned but managed only a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million viewers for its three-hour broadcast.
Here's the breakdown for Monday, July 20, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Titan Games (NBC)
|0.7
|3.8
|The Neighborhood – R (CBS)
|0.5
|3.7
|9-1-1 - R (Fox)
|0.4
|2.3
|The Bachelor Present: The Greatest Seasons - Ever! (ABC)
|0.3
|1.8
|Whose Line Is It Anyway CW)
|0.2
|968,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Bob Hearts Abishola – R (CBS)
|0.4
|3.4
|Whose Line Is It Anyway - R CW)
|0.2
|844,000
|9 p.m.
|The Wall – R (NBC)
|0.5
|3.0
|9-1-1: Lone Star - R (Fox)
|0.4
|2.1
|All Rise - R (CBS)
|0.3
|2.7
|Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW)
|0.2
|1.0
|10 p.m.
|Dateline NBC (NBC)
|0.5
|3.4
|Bull – R (CBS)
|0.3
|3.1