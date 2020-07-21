Monday TV Ratings: Dwayne Johnson's 'The Titan Games' Muscles to Top

It was a typical summer night of programming on Monday, July 20, as primetime broadcast television boasted a lot of reruns and a few new shows. One new show that grabbed a bunch of attention from viewers was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's NBC physical competition series, The Titan Games, which easily led the pack in both total viewers and the 18-49 demographic.

Coming in second in total viewers was a rerun of CBS's The Neighborhood, which, in the 18-49 demographic, tied with a rerun of The Wall and an original episode of NBC's Dateline with a 0.5 rating. Also, after being pre-empted last week, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever! returned but managed only a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million viewers for its three-hour broadcast.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, July 20, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):