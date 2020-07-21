TBS' 'Lost Resort' Looks at the World of Extreme Spiritual Healing (VIDEO)

TBS dives into the world of extreme spiritual healing with the new reality series Lost Resort, premiering on Thursday, July 23.

This wildly wrought, 10-episode social experiment follows nine strangers at their breaking points to an exotic wellness retreat where they embark on a voyage of self-discovery against a tropical backdrop.

Working with an eclectic team of alternative healers who push them to their limits, the group experiences everything from rage rituals and vulnerability circles to orgasmic healing.

As the emotional barriers crumble, the upstairs/downstairs drama explodes; the motley crew hooks up, breaks up and opens up in ways they’d never expect.

Lost Resort takes viewers on a voyeuristic ride to the jungles of Costa Rica as a group of colorful strangers check-in to a wellness retreat for a three-week-long transformative journey of self.

From a married couple on the brink, to a mother/daughter pair with serious trust issues and a hothead with a painful past, the guests come from all walks of life hoping to leave better than they arrived.

Lost Resort, Premiere, Thursday, July 23 at 10/9c, TBS