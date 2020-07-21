Orlando Soria Reimagines Homes After Life-Changing Events in HGTV's 'Build Me Up'

Orlando Soria, a charismatic interior designer, social media influencer and author, will work with homeowners as they embrace a big life change in the new HGTV series Build Me Up. He will overhaul their home and create the fresh start they deserve. The home renovation series premieres with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, July 22 on HGTV.

Through beautiful design, humor and a healthy dose of moral support, Orlando will help his clients—including an empty nester, a recent widow and a single father—transition into their next chapter by infusing their homes with uniquely personalized elements that will change their lives for the better.

In the series premiere, "Mogul in the Making," while balancing three kids, a full-time job and nursing school, a single mom's home has fallen out of style and shape in Somis, CA. Orlando tackles several rooms, including a surprise space, to achieve her design goals without breaking the bank.

In the second episode, "Son of the Year," a single dad in Valley Village, CA, has a lot on his plate, including renovating his guesthouse for his mom to move into and wiping the memories of his ex from his bedroom. Orlando steps in to get the guesthouse up to code and re-imagine the main suite.

Build Me Up, Series Premiere, Wednesday, July 22, 9/8c, HGTV