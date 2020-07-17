'My Cat From Hell' Host Jackson Galaxy Previews Quarantine Special (VIDEO)

Here's something to purr about! Since 2011, cat behavior and wellness expert Jackson Galaxy (aka, "Cat Daddy") has hosted Animal Planet's My Cat From Hell, where he travels around the country solving cat owners' biggest spats with their furbabies, from violent outbursts to escape artists, so all can live in blissful harmeow-y.

On Saturday, July 18, Animal Planet premieres My Cat From Hell: Cat Sh#t Crazy, a special filmed during quarantine where Jackson helps pet parents remotely with the assistance of some serious surveillance systems and lots of video chatting.

The hardest part of filming the remote special, Galaxy notes, was not being able to meet the friendly (and sometimes not-so-friendly) felines in-person. "I get so much of my information by touch, by energy, by just being in a home," he admits. "But on the other hand, there was an opportunity that by doing it virtually ... getting a much more natural look at the home [without a camera crew] was an advantage."

In the video interview above, Galaxy also discusses what to do once you stop quarantining with your cat, how to prep your space for a new cat, how to be a good foster cat parent, and more!

If you're looking to foster a cat in your area during quarantine, check out stayhomeandfoster.org.

My Cat From Hell: Cat Sh#t Crazy, Saturday, July 18, 9/8c, Animal Planet