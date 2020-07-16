'Filthy Rich': Fame, Family & Fortune Get Messy in Teaser (VIDEO)

Get ready for your next favorite soapy drama.

Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City) returns to TV with Filthy Rich on Fox this fall, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the mega-rich Southern family, the Monreauxes, who created a very successful Christian television network.

As the family soon learns from Margaret (Cattrall), her husband, patriarch Eugene (Gerald McRaney) had three illegitimate children — a hustler, a fighter, and a dealer — and they're in his will, per the family lawyer and Margaret's confidant Franklin Lee (Steve Harris). Watch the promo above to see what happens after that secret comes out.

In Filthy Rich, Eugene is about to launch a digital retain arm of the company when he dies in a plane crash — "or so we think" — and Margaret becomes "a now-'Oprah' to the religious and Southern communities" as she takes over.

"It just felt new and fresh," Cattrall told TV Insider. "I wanted to take this journey."

The series also stars Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Olivia Macklin, and Aaron Lazar. Creator Tate Taylor wrote and directed the pilot, and Abe Sylvia serves as showrunner. Joining Taylor and Sylvia as executive producers are Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, and John Norris. Cattrall is also a producer.

Filthy Rich, Series Premiere, Fall 2020, Fox