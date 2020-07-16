'Last Chance U' Heads to Laney College in Final Season Trailer (VIDEO)

"Welcome to Laney College."

On Tuesday, July 28, Last Chance U returns for its final season, now set in Oakland, California. And with the just-released Season 5 trailer, you get a look at the grit, talent, and hustle of the players in the junior college football program of Laney College. Netflix also released the key art and Laney roster graphic (below).

Leading the defending state and national champions (in 2018) is the legendary John Beam, who has been coaching football for 40 years. The video below documents the respect Beam has earned for everything he's done to help people, serving as a sort of father figure. Plus, get a peek into the lives of some of the players on and off the field.

From executive producer and director Greg Whiteley, the Emmy-nominated series follows the Laney Eagles after "a hard season to follow" and with "a lot to prove." Beam, in his eighth season as coach, built the program from the ground up, "must fight to rally the team amidst countless setbacks," with the players dealing with injuries, stress, and personal demons on and off the field. But they do have the support of their community, their "scrappy mentality" and the "Laney Built" motto.

While Last Chance U may be saying goodbye to football after the fifth season, the series will have a 2021 spinoff centered on college basketball, following the East Los Angeles Community College team in the 2019-2020 season.

Last Chance U: Laney, Fifth and Final Season, Tuesday, July 28, Netflix