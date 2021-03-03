A Community College Basketball Team Chases a Championship in ‘Last Chance U: Basketball’ Trailer (VIDEO)

From the Emmy-winning creators of Cheer and Last Chance U, which followed college football over several seasons, comes Last Chance U: Basketball on Netflix. Premiering March 10, the latest docuseries in the Last Chance franchise goes inside the world of community college basketball, where the players work and compete to reach the next level of the sport — an accomplishment that would likely change their lives.

The focus is on the East Los Angeles College Huskies, led by head coach John Mosley.

“It’s hard as hell here,” Mosley, who has come so close, but has yet to win a state championship, says.

The eight episodes follow the Huskies as they chase an unprecedented California state basketball championship. The team is made up of former D1 recruits and powerhouse athletes out to prove themselves in a last shot at fulfilling their dreams.

Check out the trailer below — which features D Smoke’s custom track “Basketball (Netflix Original Series Last Chance U)” — to learn more about the players and their “demons,” see them on and off the court, and more:

The series is a Netflix production in association with GQ Studios, Endgame Entertainment, One Potato Productions, and Boardwalk Pictures. Greg Whiteley, Joe LaBracio, Lucas Smith, and James D. Stern serve as executive producers. Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, and Adam Leibowitz are co-executive producers. Greg Whiteley, Adam Leibowitz, and Daniel George McDonald direct.

Last Chance U: Basketball, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 10, Netflix