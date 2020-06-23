Netflix Announces 'Last Chance U's Final Football Season & Basketball Spinoff

Missing sports right now? Netflix has you covered.

The streaming service has announced that Last Chance U is returning for its fifth and final season of football on Tuesday, July 28, but that doesn't mean the franchise is ending — Last Chance U: Basketball is coming in 2021!

The Netflix series premiered in 2016 and reveals the authentic and unfiltered character-driven stories of junior college football. Season 5 heads to Laney College in Oakland, California, as the Laney Eagles, under Coach John Beam, embark on a new season. The players have to overcome injuries, road blocks, and pressure, with support from the community, a "scrappy mentality," and the motto "Laney Built," as they aim to defend their 2018 national championship.

"We're thrilled to be able to delve into the world of Laney College for our fifth season and to have had the opportunity to document the incredible grit and drive of these JUCO players in Oakland, CA," executive producer and director Greg Whiteley said in a statement.

He continued, "With this series, we always wanted to give viewers a raw behind-the-scenes look at junior college athletics and we're excited to expand the LCU legacy onto the court with JUCO basketball."

The next chapter, Last Chance U: Basketball, will follow the East Los Angeles Community College basketball team during the 2019-2020 season.

Last Chance U: Football, Fifth and Final Season, Tuesday, July 28, Netflix