Peacock Programming: What Can You Watch With the Free & Premium Tiers?

Peacock's launch is almost here, and it will offer more than 20,000 hours of content.

Subscribers—across two tiers, free and premium—will be able to check out programming from NBC, Bravo, USA Network, SYFY, Oxygen, E!, CNBC, MSNBC, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Universal Kids, A&E, ABC, CBS, The CW, FOX, HISTORY, Nickelodeon, Showtime, Universal Pictures, DreamWorks, Focus Features, Illumination, ViacomCBS, Paramount, Lionsgate, Warner Bros. and Blumhouse. Plus, there are Peacock Original movies and shows, live news and sports, and more.

"From current, classic and original movies and shows, to live news, sports, curated channels and trending content from around the world, Peacock is the only free, premium ad-supported streaming service that brings together everything consumers love about television and streaming—all in one place," Matt Strauss, Chairman of Peacock, said in a statement.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about the streaming service, from how to watch to the programming available on the two tiers to the Originals still to come.

How to Watch

Subscribers have a choice between an ad-supported free tier and two premium tiers (one ad-supported for $4.99/month and one ad-free for $9.99/month).

You can access it on Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs. Access to Premium is included for Comcast's eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers. It will also be available on Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro beginning the week of July 20.

What's Available With Both Tiers

You'll be able to stream current season hits from NBC, news, sports and pop culture highlights, genre channels including live news from NBC News Now and Sky News, channels featuring the best moments from shows like The Office ("Office Shorts"), Saturday Night Live ("SNL Vault"), The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ("Fallon Tonight"), Late Night With Seth Meyers ("Seth Meyers Now"), and genre channels like CNBC Make It, TODAY All Day, CNBC Ka-Ching, American Greed, 80s Mixtape, True Crime, Kiss Me Deadly, Peacock Reality, Out of This World, Caso Cerrado, and I Love Jenni.

What's Available With the Free Tier

Those with the free tier will have access to more than 13,000 hours of content. On the TV side, that includes new episodes of NBC's current shows one week after they air (including This Is Us and The Blacklist), sample episodes of Peacock Originals, and iconic shows.

On the comedy side, you have 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night Live, Saved by the Bell, Punky Brewster, The Johnny Carson Show, The Carol Burnett Show, Real Husbands of Hollywood, and Everybody Hates Chris.

Dramas include Friday Night Lights, Downton Abbey, Parenthood, Monk, Heroes, Psych, The Game, Suits, Sacred Lies, Royal Pains, Battlestar Galactica, Columbo, Hunter, The Rockford Files, Dateline, 21 Jump Street, Highlander, Leave It To Beaver, Munsters and Murder She Wrote.

Meanwhile, for reality fans, there's Below Deck, Southern Charm, Chrisley Knows Best, Botched, Flipping Out, Million Dollar Listing New York, Pawn Stars, Storage Wars, Real Housewives of Dallas, Jay Leno’s Garage, Shahs of Sunset, and Undercover Boss. Competition series include Top Chef Masters, Hell’s Kitchen, Hollywood Game Night, and American Ninja Warrior Jr.

For kids, there's Kong, The Animated Series, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, Fievel’s American Tails, and Woody Woodpecker.

Spanish-language titles include Betty en NY, I Love Jenni, Reina De Corazones, The Riveras, Preso No. 1, Caso Cerrado, El Baron, El Chema, Larrymania, Perro Amor, Mi Familia Perfecta, Quien es Quien, Victoria and Donde Esta Elisa.

On the movie side, there's The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Tully, Phantom Thread, The Interpreter, American Psycho, The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, The Blair Witch Project, The Mummy, Joe, Fletch, Fletch Lives, The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury, Fear, Psycho, Do the Right Thing, Howard the Duck, Billy Elliot, The Birds, Willie, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Last House on The Left, I Am Ali, In the Name of the Father, Lone Ranger, The Hitcher, Law Abiding Citizen, The Sting, What Dreams May Come, Fried Green Tomatoes, One True Thing, Gosford Park, Dracula,and Dragnet.

When it comes to live sports, you have access to four exclusive Premier League matches on July 15, coverage of the U.S. Open Championship and Women's Open Championships, an NFL Wild Card Playoff Game, and select events from the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Olympics. You'll also be able to watch replays of events including Triple Crown horse races, NBC sports daily highlights, and sports series, documentaries and films including Tiger Woods Chasing History, 1968, I Am Ali, Dream Team, Being Evel, Feherty, Willie, as well as Peacock Originals Lost Speedways and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.

What's Available With the Premium Tier

Premium gets you access to all 20,000 hours of programming. In addition to what's available in the free tier, you'll have all the Peacock Originals including Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, DreamWorks Where’s Waldo?, DreamWorks Cleopatra In Space and Curious George.

Additional TV shows include Two and a Half Men, Everybody Loves Raymond, George Lopez, Jeff Foxworthy Show, King of Queens, Superstore, Frasier, Cheers, House, The Affair, Yellowstone, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Ray Donovan, Swedish Dicks, and American Ninja Warrior. Kids will also be able to watch DreamWorks Dragons: Riders of Berk, Care Bears and Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot.

For movies, there's also Shrek, Lone Survivor, Ted, Identity Thief, Children of Men, Charlie Wilson’s War, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Frankenstein, Kicking and Screaming, Larry Crowne, and You, Me & Dupree.

With Premium, you also have access to new episodes of NBC's current shows (including America's Got Talent, Blindspot, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Saturday Night Live, Superstore, Law & Order: SVU, Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, New Amsterdam, Manifest, The Titan Games, Hollywood Game Night, World of Dance, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Access Hollywood, Days of Our Lives, Dateline, NBC Nightly News, and Meet the Press) and Telemundo series (including 100 Días Para Enamorarnos, Celia, Cennet, Enemigo Intimo, La Doña, Minuto Para Ganar and Noticias Telemundo) the day after they are released.

Subscribers also have access to Late Night With Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at 8/7c when the shows return to in-studio production.

In terms of sports, there will be more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches for the 2020-2021 season; coverage of elite cycling events like the Tour De France from August 29 – September 20, and La Vuelta from October 20 – November 8; and more than 100 hours of WWE content coming in August including series WWE Untold and Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, and compilations like John Cena's Best WrestleMania Matches.

Peacock Originals Still to Come

In addition to the originals already announced, we now have release dates for four more.

A. P. Bio, moving from NBC, returns for its third season on September 3. It follows disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton) as he loses out on his dream job and he must work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. He decides to use his honor roll students for his own benefit. It also stars Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique, and Paula Pell.

Peacock has acquired Archie Panjabi's Departure, which will premiere on September 17. Investigator Kendra Malley (Panjabi) and her mentor Howard Lawson (Christopher Plummer) investigate after passenger plane Flight 716 vanishes—and must stop it from happening again. It also stars Kris Holden-Reid, Rebecca Liddiard, Tamara Duarte, Mark Rendall, Peter Mensah, and Sasha Roiz.

In Five Bedrooms, premiering August 13, five singles who meet at the singles' table at a wedding decide to buy a house together. The series stars Kat Stewart, Stephen Peacocke, Doris Younane, Katie Robertson, Roy Joseph, Kate Jenkinson, and Hugh Sheridan.

In Hitmen, premiering August 6, best friends Jamie (Mel Giedroyc) and Fran (Sue Perkins), who kill people for a living, can only rely on each other. When their jobs get derailed, it leads to bizarre misadventures.

Programming Still to Come

Peacock will continue to debut new original programming including Angelyne, Rutherford Falls, Battlestar Galactica, Punky Brewster, Dr. Death, Housewives Mash-up, Saved By the Bell, Lady Parts, Girls5Eva, Who Wrote That, Kids Tonight Show, The Amber Ruffin Show, Armas De Mujer, and Caso Cerrado.

Other shows coming to Peacock include The Office, Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Roseanne, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Bates Motel, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Real Housewives of New York, Real Housewives of New Jersey, Real Housewives of Orange County, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, Millionaire Matchmaker, Top Chef, Married with Children, Curse of Oak Island, First 48, American Pickers, Ancient Aliens, Cold Case Files, and Charmed.

Additional movies coming in the Pay 1 window include Trolls World Tour, You Should Have Left, Croods 2; Boss Baby 2, and Spirit. Plus still-to-come library titles include Mama, Won't You Be My Neighbor, The Purge, Riddick, Ride Along, E.T., American Gangster, ANTZ, Fast & Furious, Fast 5, Fast & Furious 6, Field of Dreams, The Express, Knocked Up, Bridesmaids, National Lampoon's Vacation, National Lampoon's European Vacation, Wanted, Evan Almighty, The Conjuring, Dawn of the Dead, The Dark Knight, Beetlejuice, The Big Lebowski, Scent of a Woman, Meatballs, 3:10 to Yuma, Lost in Translation, Brokeback Mountain, Pitch Black, The Graduate, Police Academy, The Great Outdoors, Hostel, The Bone Collector, Robin Hood, The Hurt Locker, The Break Up, Open Water, It Follows, Carlito's Way, and Sinister.