‘Psych,’ ‘Downton Abbey’ & More Fan Fave Shows That Will Stream on Peacock

NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service entitled Peacock is packing a serious punch with a hefty list of fan favorites and new originals to binge beginning July 15.

Along with various films, the platform will supply plenty of episodes of television for endless hours of entertainment ranging from silly comedies to heartbreaking dramas. Spanning years, nostalgic titles such as Cheers and Frasier join more recent fare, including Parks and Recreation and Yellowstone.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the fan favorites that will be available when Peacock launches on July 15, and stay tuned for more in the future as other titles join in the months to come.