‘Psych,’ ‘Downton Abbey’ & More Fan Fave Shows That Will Stream on Peacock

NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service entitled Peacock is packing a serious punch with a hefty list of fan favorites and new originals to binge beginning July 15.

Along with various films, the platform will supply plenty of episodes of television for endless hours of entertainment ranging from silly comedies to heartbreaking dramas. Spanning years, nostalgic titles such as Cheers and Frasier join more recent fare, including Parks and Recreation and Yellowstone.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the fan favorites that will be available when Peacock launches on July 15, and stay tuned for more in the future as other titles join in the months to come.

Everybody loves raymond
CBS / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Everybody Loves Raymond

It’s hard to forget Ray Barone (Ray Romano) and his spirited family, including his judgmental parents Marie (Doris Roberts) and Frank (Peter Boyle), his competitive brother Robert (Brad Garrett) or his feisty wife Deborah (Patricia Heaton). Thankfully they’ll be giving viewers all the time in the world as the comedy begins streaming nearly 25 years after it first debuted.

Parks and Recreation
Chris Haston/NBC

Parks and Recreation

An NBC giant, Amy Poehler stars in this political satire that revolves around the small town government of Pawnee. Often going toe to toe in comparison with NBC’s other hit workplace mockumentary The Office, this show brings its own uniqueness with a star studded cast, quirky monologues, and ridiculous scenarios.

Parenthood Season 2 cast
Florian Schneider/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Parenthood

The Bravermans are back! After ending in 2015, the family drama starring Lauren Graham, Craig T. Nelson, Dax Shepard, Peter Krause, Monica Potter, Joy Bryant, Erika Christensen, Mae Whitman and more is available for your bingeing pleasure. For viewers who may have missed out on this Jason Katims gem the first time around, this is certainly a good option for fans missing This Is Us.

James Roday and Dule Hill in 'Psych' - 'Extradition II: The Actual Extradition Part'
Alan Zenuk / © USA Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Psych

USA’s cult classic stars James Roday and Dulé Hill as Shawn Spencer and Burton Guster, a pair of buddies who find themselves working for the police after amateur sleuth Shawn (Roday) tricks them thinking he has crime-solving psychic powers. The rest is history as fans know the show went on to debut Psych: The Movie in 2017 and will launch Psych 2: Lassie Come Home in conjunction with Peacock’s debut.

Cheers cast
Paramount TV/ Courtesy: Everett Colleciton

Cheers

It’s the place “where everybody knows your name,” so don’t miss the chance to revisit the Boston-set ’80s classic Cheers — starring a pre-Good Place Ted Danson alongside Rhea Pearlman, John Ratzenberger, George Wendt, Shelley Long, Woody Harrelson and Kirstie Alley. If you were more a fan of Kelsey Grammar’s character, you can tune into the spinoff Frasier which is also set to stream on Peacock.

everybody hates chris
Courtesy of Everett Collection

Everybody Hates Chris

A counterpart of sorts to Everybody Loves Raymond‘s title, this series co-created by Chris Rock is a loose interpretation of his childhood growing up in New York. As Chris (Tyler James Williams) attempts to survive his dysfunctional home life with dad Julius (Terry Crews), mom Rochelle (Tichina Arnold) and siblings, he also deals with attending an all-white school in the ’80s. The show is filled with laughs but doesn’t shy away from tackling heavy topics.

Downton Abbey - Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael - Season 4
Nick Briggs / © Carnival Films for Masterpiece/PBS / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Downton Abbey

Following the 2019 movie, Downton Abbey is heading to Peacock for viewers to relive the seasons that came before its most recent installment. Debuting 10 years ago, Julian Fellowes’ drama depicting the lives of the aristocratic Crawleys and their servants dwelling in a sprawling British estate during the twentieth century continues to capture audiences’ attention. The show is certainly a perfect remedy for a period-piece craving.

Law & Order SVU
Heidi Gutman/NBC

Law & Order: SVU

One of TV’s longest-running dramas is serving up a multitude of cases, and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is up to the task of solving them alongside Fin Tutuola (Ice-T). Relive some of the show’s most memorable moments or brush up on things ahead of NBC’s upcoming Stabler (Christopher Meloni) spinoff.

30 Rock cast
Art Streiber/NBC

30 Rock

In this comedy from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Liz Lemon (Fey), Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer) and the rest of the team behind TGS with Tracy Jordan work to keep things running at NBC with plenty of hilarious shenanigans in this meta show. And for fans who are looking for new content, they can tune into NBC on July 16 for a special hour-long reunion in which Liz and the gang get ready for up-fronts.

Heroes Milo Ventimiglia
NBC

Heroes

When it debuted in 2006, Heroes became a phenomenon when it introduced that memorable tagline “save the cheerleader, save the world.” As the title indicates, the show follows various individuals who discover they have superpowers and how their intersecting lives work to prevent a disastrous event from occurring. Along with featuring stars Hayden Panettiere, Jack Coleman, Masi Oka, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Zachary Quinto, Ali Larter and Greg Grunberg among others, the series also starred a pre-This Is Us Milo Ventimiglia as Peter Petrelli.

Saturday night live
Will Heath/NBC

Saturday Night Live

NBC’s flagship sketch-comedy series is among the many network titles that will be available for viewing, and in a time where fans are looking for laughs, this title certainly fits the bill. After a brief at-home run towards the end of Season 45, subscribers can visit Studio 8H for a heavy dose of nostalgia.

Monk - Tony Shalhoub
Trae Patton / © USA Network / courtesy everett collection

Monk

Tony Shalhoub’s titular role remains one of TV’s most memorable as he portrayed the former San Francisco detective afflicted with obsessive-compulsive disorder. Peacock teased Monk‘s arrival in a Variety Show webisode. Experience his bizarre cases once more by revisiting the show, which aired from 2002 to 2009 on USA.

