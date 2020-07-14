Tamera Mowry-Housley Leaving 'The Real' After 6 Seasons

Tamera Mowry-Housley is exiting The Real after six seasons with the syndicated talk show.

The actress and co-host announced the news via social media late Monday, July 13 posting to both Instagram and Twitter.

"I had NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya, but now some reports are coming out and I'd rather you hear it from me first," she prefaced her reveal, alluding to Naya Rivera's death, which was announced hours before.



Mowry-Housley began her statement by thanking the show for her experience, "For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I've made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I've had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better. I'm so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy."

"However," she continued, "all good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real. To my fellow hosts, I love you. I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever."

The co-hosts that Mowry-Housley has worked alongside since the beginning are Adrienne Bailon Houghton, Jeannie Mai, and Loni Love. Mowry-Housley's announcement comes just weeks after Amanda Seales revealed her departure from the show.

"I'll be rooting for you," Mowry-Housley addressed her co-hosts, "as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next step in my life." It's unclear if anyone will be filling her spot when the show returns to air.