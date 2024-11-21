A holiday romance takes center stage in the upcoming Lifetime movie Christmas in the Spotlight. The film follows a popular musician, Bowyn Sykes, played by Jessica Lord (Find Me In Paris, The Next Step). Her busy schedule has made it difficult to find Mr. Right. Enter Laith Wallschleger’s Drew (The Rookie, All American), a pro football player, whose chance meeting with the star backstage at a concert leads to an undeniable connection. Sound familiar?

Romance blooms between the two lovebirds with the support of Bowyn’s manager Mia (Jeannie Mai). Their bond grows stronger but outside forces may sack this relationship. Weathering through demanding careers, paparazzi, and much scrutiny from the press, fans, and family have made things difficult. The power couple faces their biggest challenge in the middle of the yuletide season putting their whirlwind romance in jeopardy.

We chatted with Mai as the Emmy-winning for co-host of The Real opened up about jumping into acting and how she relates to the film.

This is the time of year we’re seeing all these Christmas movies coming out. Is this a bucket list moment that you are part of one?

Jeannie Mai: Oh my gosh, yes! I love Christmas movies. They just put you in such a happy place. To be asked to be a part of this. Something that feels like such a modern-day fairy tale situation. It was a no-brainer.

Lifetime is known for its “ripped from the headlines” stories. This one was loosely inspired by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s love story. What were your thoughts on the project when you read the script?

Taylor and Travis played it out so beautifully in front of us that it’s hard not to imagine the conversations that go on between them and the disagreements they may have. I also had a talk show for 10 years and was in the spotlight of having relationships played out. Everyone thinks they know what it’s like until you’re actually in it where people just start becoming a voice in your relationship. I thought Eirene Tran [Donohue], the writer, put such a fun spin on this dynamic. To be a part of it but not in it was refreshing. Yes, I’m watching my co-star Jess’ Bowyn go through it, but I’m guiding as much as I can as the manager of her career. It was cool to be outside of it, but still have that nurturing eye like I do. I’m actually that way with my celebrity friends who are engaging in a celebrity relationship.

So you’re that person in the friend group?

Yes! I think for every one of my friends who starts dating somebody famous, I’m one of the first to hear about it. We go through the whole range of questions. Should we go public? Should we be seen out? What is this going to do to my career? They are also so excited. They want the world to know what this love is like. It’s hard. Even though it sounds like a famous people problem, once you announce on “the Gram” who your boo is, it’s a whole new world. It is a very responsible decision to make.

What kind of advice do you give them?

I only know the version of being upfront and out loud about my relationships because I was on a talk show that was on every day. It was hard not to be, whether I was going through a divorce at the time or dating someone new. Today, I’d rather keep it to myself at this point. That is how I start things out with my friends. I’m like, “Listen, as soon as you give anybody information about your relationship, it’s theirs. It’s theirs to have an opinion on. It’s there to be the keyboard thug about. It’s there to read through pictures and judge what facials you were making when you walked out of the restaurant or whatever it is.”

You can’t get mad at them. You put it out there, so they’re going to have an opinion on it. Today Jeannie Mai would start out with, “I don’t think you should do this. I think you should keep it to yourself until there is a reason.” There has to be a reason to make it their business. When we start the conversation off there, it becomes different. Some people just want to let it be known. They love the person so much they can’t help it. That’s okay too, but you have to know what comes with it.

How is it getting into acting? Have you caught the bug after this experience?

I love acting. It’s so much fun. It’s so much more freeing than being a host. When I’m a host, I’m me. It’s me all the time. For the last 15 to 20 years, it’s me being Jeannie in all facets. As an actor, I loved taking all this energy I’m confident in and harnessing it into what this character wants to be. It’s hard not to have Jeannie-isms come out. When I watched myself do this movie, I saw the mothering side of me towards my girl Jess. I saw the side of me that really thinks about business, which as a Capricorn’s all we do. It all felt close to home, this acting gig of mine.

What are some projects or roles you want to do next?

I want to do a sitcom. Even a little slapstick. I love dramedy. I love relationship comedy. I want mom comedy. I want to play a mom somewhere. I would be so bomb in that. I want to wear skinny jeans and a nice fitted cardigan. Or I can be a sassy Fran Drescher type of mom. I’m down for that too. I’m aiming for sitcoms, but with movies I love romcoms. I live in that space really well. I can do a horror spin on things. It’s just I’m so afraid that I would be the annoying character constantly having you jump out of your seat. Once you get me in that heebie-jeebies mood, I can’t get out of it.

Over a decade ago you started on The Real. How do you look back on that time?

I will always look at talk shows with respect because it’s really hard to keep a talk show afloat. I think what we were doing at that time was so unique, fun, and refreshing. You hadn’t really had a group of women that talked about everything from their sex lives to their bodies to the dumb questions you’re not allowed to ask without feeling judged. It was just a girls’ girls show. We learned so much on that show. Every single one of us grew up on that show. We were all at different phases of life. We’re all so different now. That’s how beautiful it was. This metamorphosis of a woman is so insane and I could see it most through this talk show.

My opinions on the talk show fit what I was going through then. They are so different today. I look at some of the things Jeannie Mai said in the first couple of seasons. I’m like, “Wow, baby Jeannie I see you. You were striving to understand.” Actually, it gives me so much grace as a mom for Monaco too. To be patient with the way she sees the world instead of correcting her. Letting her understand what makes sense to her then because it’s tangible for her now. Just giving her that knowing smile and giving her the chance to safely explore the other side of things knowing she will get to it in her own time.

Do you want to come back to this talk show space?

I will always love talk because talking and communicating is healing. I know more people than I should who don’t want to talk about their feelings. Don’t want to talk about their setbacks or admit the scary things they think about in their heads. I think the fact these ladies, me and my cohosts, we were so brave to be outspoken and celebrated on a talk show. Even won an Emmy and NAACP awards because of our bravery.

I encourage that for all women everywhere. More often than not we’re told what to think and feel and what is appropriate or not. We’re given labels because of our opinions. That sucks. I will always be a fan of talk. I’ve been approached a lot of times for different talk mediums. If I ever got back into it, it has to be the right time. It has to be the right kind that has a goal and vision in mind for all of us womenkind. Diversity is really important to me. I would have to produce it. I’m a pretty good procedure. I’m actually executive producing this season of America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation. I’ve produced all of my content for my YouTube channel and the shorts I do now. If I did do another talk show, I would have to have a hand in producing it. And it would be f*ckin amazing.

We’re in the midst of another season of Dancing with the Stars. I think back to how you heartbreakingly had to step out of the competition. If the opportunity presented itself, do you see a redemption story?

Why are you bringing back this memory that has haunted me?! No, that was still the most thrilling time of my life. I’ve never been so nervous and fish out of water on that show. I could not be more thankful to have experienced it because it was the coolest. I never saw myself like that before. I’ve never taken dance. I’m vibey and like wilding out, but I’ve never done that for a score and for the whole world. It’s still hands-down still the most thrilling time of my life. Would I go through it again? It would have to be for the right reason. Let’s be honest. I would have taken that show down. I still think I would have been at the top, the top finalist. I proved to myself what I can do. I didn’t think I would make it past Week 2, but I proved to myself I could do it. If I did it again it would have to be for another reason. I made myself proud. I’m good where I am. It’s a hard show, really hard.

I know you just got back after filming another season of Raid the Cage. What can you tell us about Season 2?

It’s insane how far me and Damon [Wayans Jr.] take it. I hosted with Damon, who is my favorite. He is so funny and good at what he does. I can’t tell you one moment of the show where we weren’t crying or laughing…The show is filled with bigger prizes, the most unbelievable things you could walk away with. This season is going to be better than ever and on an even bigger stage. There is so much adventure with this.

Do you have a watch party planned for Christmas in the Spotlight?

I’m trying to put together the watch party plan. My mom and dad watch so many Korean dramas and films about love and these romcoms. Here I get to be in one, and that’s huge to me. The fact they get to watch their daughter in a movie for the first time, it’s extra special. The fact it’s around my favorite holiday makes it even better. What I’m taking away with this is the fact that I, Jeanie Mai, have acted in her first movie and it’s around my favorite holiday and at a time where my daughter can actually sit through a movie on screen. I don’t know about the kissing parts. I’ll probably take her out for a bathroom break during that time. It’s perfect.

Christmas in the Spotlight premiere, November 23, 8/7c, Lifetime