Jeannie Mai has accused her estranged husband, Jeezy of domestic violence and child neglect.

According to court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, Mai alleges that the rapper (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) punched her in the face and called her a “wh***” three weeks after she gave birth to their daughter, Monaco, now 2.

In another incident, the long-time co-host of The Real claims Jeezy pushed her down some steps.

The filing also brings up concerns about their daughter’s welfare, with Mai claiming Monaco found a gun inside a Louis Vuitton handbag, which led to her removing the child from their Atlanta, Georgia, home.

Another alleged incident happened on January 18, 2022, in Miami, just weeks after Monaco’s birth. Mai claims the couple were talking in a parked car when Jeezy asked the driver to leave and “began to berate” her. When she tried to escape, Jeezy allegedly hit her with a closed fist across her cheekbone and eye, causing a subconjunctival hemorrhage.

Mai claims another incident happened at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco on April 14, 2022, where Jeezy allegedly choked her from behind before pushing her down the hotel steps.

The documents also include photos of severe bruising on Mai’s arms after an alleged golf cart accident. She claims Jeezy drove the vehicle while “severely intoxicated.”

Mai’s claims also include accusations of neglect, stating Jeezy left their infant daughter seemingly unattended while leaving the home to perform at the CMG Gangsta Art Tour at State Farm Arena. Another time, she says Jeezy left Monaco locked in her room overnight and “due to him not properly monitoring the child, a health-related toxic and biohazardous situation resulted for the child.”

Jeezy has since taken to social media, where he released as statement denying the claims, which he called “deeply disturbing.”

“The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved. This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous,” he wrote.

He added, “It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”