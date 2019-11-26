Did the Right Person Win 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 28? (POLL)

[Warning: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 28 finale of Dancing with the Stars.]

Dancing with the Stars gave away its 28th Mirror Ball trophy during the November 25th broadcast as [Spoiler] former Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, was crowned as season champ with partner Alan Bersten.

The reality personality was part of the final four which included singer Ally Brooke, actor and producer Kel Mitchell and performer Lauren Alaina. Each star performed two dances with his or her partners before their fate was revealed.

In Round 1, the pairs performed one dance from their previous episodes this season and in Round 2 they took on a freestyle. In the end, the dances weren't enough to save Lauren Alaina from fourth place with Ally Brooke following in third.

When it came to the final two, Kel Mitchell couldn't edge out fan favorite Hannah Brown, but did America get it right? Considering questions about the show's more recent methods for voting, it's fair to say some viewers may not think so.

