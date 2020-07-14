'Killer Camp' Throws It Back to '80s Horror Flicks in New Reality Competition (VIDEO)

In The CW’s new satirical horror whodunit reality competition, Killer Camp, 11 British strangers are shocked to discover they are not going on a fun new reality show called Summer Camp but actually participating in an over-the-top “murder” mystery.

The campy and twisted new series premieres Thursday, July 16 on The CW.

Camp Counselor Bobby (comedian Bobby Mair) will be the first to tell you that everything at Camp Pleasant is picturesque and perfect, except the minor problem of the brutal murders. In typical reality show fashion, there will be camaraderie, sex appeal, and lots of backstabbing, only this time, literally.

As the campers play games to earn cash during the day, each night one of them will meet their untimely demise in ever more extreme, hilarious and inventive ways. Nobody can be trusted, as one of the campers among them is actually the secret murderer controlling the evil camp handyman “Bruce,” who executes the bloody hilarious death scenes.

It’s up to the campers to determine who is pulling the strings, cast out the murderer and save themselves before it’s too late.

Killer Camp, Premiere, Thursday, July 16, 8/7c, The CW