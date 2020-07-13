When Does 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever' Return?

We’re sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but fans will not get to relive a Bachelor or Bachelorette classic season on Monday, July 13. In fact, after five strong episodes, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! is taking a bit of a break.

This week, the Bachelor franchise is giving up its coveted weekly block of time to CMA Best of Fest, another retrospective show looking back at the top 25 CMA performances of the last 16 years.

However, there’s a bit of confusion surrounding when the show will be returning. According to ABC's press releases, it looks like the next The Bachelor: GOAT episode won’t be until August 20, when it returns with none other than two-time Bachelor veteran Brad Womack.

But, Goldderby believes the break will only be one week and that the show will be back next week on Monday, July 20. There’s a good chance the press release is incorrect, and ABC actually meant August 20 instead of July 20. Not to mention, August 20 falls on a Thursday, which fans will know is not a typical air day for The Bachelor franchise.

The Bachelor: GOAT, which was pulled together after Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette was pushed back due to COVID-19 production shutdowns, began airing on Monday, June 8 with Sean Lowe’s season.

Since then, the retrospective series has looked back at seasons featuring Kaitlyn Bristowe, Ben Higgins, JoJo Fletcher, Alex Michel, and Trista Sutter. We know Brad’s season is next on deck, but it’s unclear which other seasons will air after that. In fact, it seems like ABC is crowd-sourcing for inspiration for their next episode.

"Which seasons do you hope will be featured during #TheBachelorGOAT? Let us know!" the official Bachelor Twitter handle posted on Sunday, July 12.

Do you have a season in mind? Be sure to let the show know, and sound off in the comments below!