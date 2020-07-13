Zoinks! Here's Your Chance to Win 'SCOOB!' on Digital

Meaghan Darwish
scoob sweepstakes
Sweepstakes Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Scooby-Doo, Shaggy and Mystery Inc. face their biggest, toughest mystery yet and discover that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone ever imagined in SCOOB!

And now you could own the hit animated film, which premiered in mid-May, on digital for yourself along with plenty of other cool prizes.

By entering these sweepstakes below, one winner will receive two SCOOB! Funko Pops (retail value $19.99 each), along with the Digital Movie (retail value $19.99).  Nine other winners will receive the Digital Movie.

Enter for a chance to win below, we promise it will be groovy. Click to see more!

MUST REDEEM DIGITAL MOVIE OFFER BY 9/30/2021. MUST HAVE OR REGISTER FOR AN ACCOUNT WITH MOVIES ANYWHERE™. MOVIES ANYWHERE™ IS OPEN TO U.S. RESIDENTS AGE 13+. ADDITIONAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY, SEE https://moviesanywhere.com/terms-of-use. Ultimate display resolution on playback is dependent upon connection and device characteristics, including screen resolution. High-speed Internet connection required. THIS DIGITAL MOVIE OFFER MAY NOT BE RESOLD OR OTHERWISE TRANSFERRED.]