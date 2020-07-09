Mayim Bialik & Amber Nash Have a 'Great Debate' Over Dream Lab Partners (VIDEO)

As everyone knows from Freshman Biology, picking the right lab partner is key to survival. Those of us who chose wrong back in the day can provide the transcripts.

So when the question is posed tonight on Syfy Wire's The Great Debate as to which teen character would make the best lab partner, guests Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory) and Amber Nash (Archer) throw down a pair of pretty epic options.

We won't spoil who host Baron Vaughn sides with, but Nash's reasoning for her pick's added magical abilities earns our vote.

Watch the exclusive sneak peek above!

