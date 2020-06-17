'SYFY Wire's The Great Debate': Celebs Go Head-to-Head to Talk Fandom (VIDEO)

Transformed from the stage for the Syfy screen, this half-hour, late-night series features a rotating group of nerd-tastic, nostalgia loving celebrities who go head-to-head each week to hash out fandom’s burning questions.

Actor and comedian Baron Vaughn hosts this unfiltered touchstone of nerd culture, SYFY Wire’s the Great Debate, which premieres Thursday, June 18 on Syfy.

Vaughn is joined by notable genre enthusiasts showing off their comedic improv chops, donning their best geekdom cosplay to debate the hottest questions in the galaxy such as: Who’d be a worse boss, Darth Vader or the Joker? What is THE best movie snack? What would a therapy session with Super Mario look like? And many more!

In every episode, following a series of spicy debates about the wildest topics in science fiction, fantasy, horror, comics and more — Vaughn and his wisecracking Droid sidekick, DB-8, make the final verdict, deciding which geek reigns supreme.

Show guests include:

Mayim Bialik (Star and EP of “Call Me Kat”)

Steelo Brim (“Ridiculous”)

Colton Dunn (“Superstore”)

Open Mike Eagle (“New Negroes”)

Dani Fernandez (Writer on “Girls on the Bus”)

Maude Garrett (Creator of “Geek Bomb”)

Brea Grant (“EastSiders”)

Akilah Hughes (Author of “Obviously”)

Orlando Jones (“American Gods”)

Matt Kirshen (Writer and Comedian)

Lauren Lapkus (“The Wrong Missy”)

Mike Lawrence (Writer on “Inside Amy Schumer”)

Yassir Lester (“Black Monday”)

Amber Nash (“Archer”)

Ify Nwadiwe (Comedian and Actor)

Brian Posehn (“Grandpa Metal”)

Jonah Ray (“MST3K: The Return”)

Adam Savage (“Adam Savage’s Tested”)

Aisha Tyler (“Archer”)

Janet Varney (“Legend of Korra”)

Reggie Watts (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”)

The Cast of “Critical Role” – Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer, Liam O’Brien, Sam Riegel, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham

SYFY Wire’s The Great Debate, Premiere, Thursday, June 18, 11/10c, Syfy