Naya Rivera Missing at California Lake — 'Glee' Stars Share Prayers

Glee actress Naya Rivera is missing after a trip out on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

Rivera and her four-year-old son had reportedly rented a pontoon boat and gone swimming, and while he had on a life-vest, she did not. An adult life vest was found on the boat. He returned to the boat (and was found there, sleeping), and she didn't, NBC Los Angeles reports. "This is considered to be a horrible accident," and Rivera is "presumed dead," Ventura County Sheriff's Department said.

The Sheriff's Department began searching for a "possible drowning victim" Wednesday evening, identifying her as Rivera hours later when reporting that the search and rescue, with dive teams, would "continue at first light." The lake is closed to the public.

Rivera's last post on Instagram, on Tuesday, was of her and her son, Josey Dorsey, and in the caption, she wrote, "just the two of us."

 

just the two of us

Her former costars—including Glee's Heather Morris, Harry Shum Jr., Max Adler, Iqbal Theba, and Vanessa Lengies and The Royal Family's Jackée Henry—are praying she's found and asking others to do the same across social media.

Heather Morris Naya Rivera Prayers

(Heather Morris/Instagram)

 

THIS CANT BE!!! 🙏🏻PLEASE KEEP PRAYING! #nayarivera I LOVE YOU GIRL🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔

