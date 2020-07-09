'The UnXplained' Returns With More Strange & Inexplicable Mysteries

The UnXplained begins an all-new season Saturday, July 11 at on History Channel, exploring the world’s most fascinating, strange, and inexplicable mysteries. The series is hosted and executive produced by Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor William Shatner.

Some of history's greatest tales are stories of escape, the most incredible of which defy explanation. How did Harry Houdini pull off his daring feats? Was the "Escape from Alcatraz" in fact, successful? And what about the mysterious guidance one man received that allowed him to escape the South Tower of the World Trade Center on 9/11?

Are there strange forces these escapees draw upon to beat the odds, where so many others fail? Or, like a great magic trick, will the secrets of how they cheated captivity remain UnXplained?

Each episode features compelling contributions from scientists, historians, witnesses and experiencers — each seeking to shed light on how the seemingly impossible actually can happen. From mysterious structures and so-called “evil” places to strange creatures and bizarre rituals, the series continues to explore subjects that have mystified mankind for centuries.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The UnXplained, Season 2 Premiere, Saturday, July 11, 9/8c, History Channel