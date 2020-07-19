Rosamund Pike Is 'Radioactive' in Amazon's Marie Curie Biopic

Eric Andersson
Radioactive
You've likely heard of Marie Curie.

Maybe you know she was a pioneering scientist. But beyond that? "Hardly anyone can tell you much about her," says Radioactive producer Paul Webster, who educates and entertains with this biopic starring Gone Girl's Rosamund Pike as the Polish-born physicist.

Despite her struggle to be taken seriously as a woman in a male-dominated field, the defiant Curie forges ahead with her studies in the late-19th and early-20th centuries, and, along with her husband, Pierre (Sam Riley), discovers the elements radium and polonium.

How the Curies changed the world (radioactivity is used in everything from cancer treatments to bombs) is also a theme.

Radioactive Marie Curie Rosamund Pike

(Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

"They picked up the pebble and they cast it in the pond," Webster says, "but they're not responsible for the ripples."

RadioactiveNew Movie, Friday, July 24, Amazon Prime Video