'Unladylike2020' Highlights 5 Women Who Changed American Politics

Timed with the 2020 presidential election and the women’s suffrage centennial, American Masters – Unladylike2020: The Changemakers, narrated by award-winning actor Julianna Margulies, and featuring the voice of Lorraine Toussaint, premieres nationwide Friday July 10 on PBS, as part of PBS’ summer celebration of women trailblazers.

This hour-long documentary focuses on political change, examining the ways women accomplished amazing milestones over 100 years ago, overcoming incredible odds and great resistance, to map a national future of equality and to improve life for Americans.

PBS American Masters Unladylike 2020 Thw Changemakers Jeanette Rankin

Courtesy of National Archives

It features the rich biographies of five little-known trailblazers, including:

  • Martha Hughes Cannon, the country's first female state senator
  • Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to the U.S. Congres
  • Mary Church Terrell, a leader in the anti-lynching movement and a founder of the NAACP
  • Jovita Idar, a journalist, and president of the first Mexican American women's civil rights organization
  • Zitkála-Šá, also known as Gertrude Simmons Bonnin, who lobbied for U.S. citizenship, voting rights, and sovereignty for American Indians a century ago
PBS American Masters Unladylike 2020 Thw Changemakers Zitkala Sa

Courtesy of Library of Congress

The lives of these unsung heroes are brought back to life through captivating original artwork and animation; rare archival imagery; and interviews with historians, descendants, and accomplished women and modern-day thought leaders, who reflect on the influence of these pioneers, and the status of suffrage and equality today.

