'Unladylike2020' Highlights 5 Women Who Changed American Politics

Timed with the 2020 presidential election and the women’s suffrage centennial, American Masters – Unladylike2020: The Changemakers, narrated by award-winning actor Julianna Margulies, and featuring the voice of Lorraine Toussaint, premieres nationwide Friday July 10 on PBS, as part of PBS’ summer celebration of women trailblazers.

This hour-long documentary focuses on political change, examining the ways women accomplished amazing milestones over 100 years ago, overcoming incredible odds and great resistance, to map a national future of equality and to improve life for Americans.

It features the rich biographies of five little-known trailblazers, including:

Martha Hughes Cannon, the country's first female state senator

Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to the U.S. Congres

Mary Church Terrell, a leader in the anti-lynching movement and a founder of the NAACP

Jovita Idar, a journalist, and president of the first Mexican American women's civil rights organization

Zitkála-Šá, also known as Gertrude Simmons Bonnin, who lobbied for U.S. citizenship, voting rights, and sovereignty for American Indians a century ago

The lives of these unsung heroes are brought back to life through captivating original artwork and animation; rare archival imagery; and interviews with historians, descendants, and accomplished women and modern-day thought leaders, who reflect on the influence of these pioneers, and the status of suffrage and equality today.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

American Masters – Unladylike2020: The Changemakers, Premiere, Friday, July 10, 9/8c, PBS (Check your local listings)