'Outlander's Sam Heughan & Graham McTavish Announce Book Ahead of 'Men in Kilts'

As if the surprise docuseries Men in Kilts wasn't enough to satisfy Outlander fans amid the ongoing pandemic, stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are providing even more comfort with the announcement of their new book, Clanlands.

Inspired by the adventures that will be depicted in their upcoming series Men in Kilts, Heughan and McTavish are regaling their stories from the road in Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other.

Sharing the news with fans via social media, Heughan and McTavish also posted a link to a site where people can pre-order the book and watch a fun video of the pair as they explain what readers can expect from Clanlands.

"Available now for [email protected] and I have written about our road trip around Scotland. History, culture, our personal lives, Acting, friendship and everything in between! Go to clanlandsbook.com to preorder or register interest," Heughan tweeted. "So excited for you to read!"

In the teaser, the duo reveal that they've been writing for months and learned things about each other that they never expected to know. "It's like a confessional meets a road trip meets a death-defying experience," McTavish elaborates in the segment which features himself and Heughan communicating virtually through video chat.

Catch Heughan and McTavish as they talk about Clanlands and find out how you can procure a copy of your own by visiting clanlandsbook.com.

