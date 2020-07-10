Thursday TV Ratings: Adam Scott's 'Don't' Gives ABC a Big Win

ABC's trio of summer game shows continues to be a success for primetime television! On Thursday, July 9, Holey Moley, Don't and To Tell the Truth all won their time periods in the 18-49 demographic. Don't, the newest game show addition hosted by Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation), grabbed the number one spot for the night in the demo. Compared to the same night to 2019, viewership is up 38 percent for ABC.

In total viewers, the leader for Thursday was a rerun of CBS's Young Sheldon. A double pump of NBC's Blindspot was on par for how its performed in its fifth season in both total viewers and 18-49 demo. In total viewers, both episodes came in third in their respective time slots.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, July 9, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):