Adam Scott on Why Game Show 'Don't' Is the 'Perfect Escapism Right Now' (VIDEO)

ABC's newest game show is diverting from the genre's usual format with Don't, a series hosted by Adam Scott and executive produced by Ryan Reynolds, and we have an exclusive sneak peek at the fun.

The comedic and physical game show puts families and friends to the test as they compete for a $100,000 grand prize. Members of four-person teams participate in a series of challenges ranging from "Don't Blink" and "Don't Look Back" to "Don't Play Ball in the House."

Working together, they'll earn money for everything they "don't" do, and for every challenge they fail, they'll lose money and be subjected to ridiculous consequences. "It's about trying not to do whatever we're throwing at you," Scott says in the featurette.

"And really, the concept for this game is just to sort of do the opposite of what your brain tells you to do," says executive producer David Goldberg.

Reynolds lends his voice as the show's narrator, offering a humorous twist to the unusual format. "[Adam's] brand of comedy and Ryan's brand of comedy is very much ingrained into the show," adds Goldberg.

"There are a lot of people who are having a tough time, and I think having something to escape into is valuable," Scott says. "I think it could be the perfect escapism right now."

Learn more about Don't in the exclusive featurette above, and don't miss the game show when it arrives on ABC this June.

Don't, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 11, 9/8c, ABC