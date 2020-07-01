Fox News Fires Host Ed Henry Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Following an outside investigation, Fox News revealed Wednesday that Ed Henry, host of America's Newsroom, has been fired due to a complaint of sexual misconduct made against him. This comes just over a week after the anchor was suspended on June 25 when the network first received the complaint.

A rotating cast of anchors will fill Henry's seat beside co-anchor Sandra Smith until a permanent replacement is announced.

A memo released to employees by FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and FOX News Media President & Executive Editor Jay Wallace reads, "We would like to bring a very serious matter to your attention in an effort toward full transparency given the many actions we have taken to improve the culture here over the last four years.

"On Thursday June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employee's attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago," the statement continues. "We immediately retained an outside law firm (which has never represented FOX News in investigation or litigation) to independently investigate the claims. Ed was suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibility pending investigation. Based on investigating findings, Ed has been terminated."

Henry had co-anchored three hours of morning coverage for Fox News' America's Newsroom since January 2020, and previously co-hosted the network's show, Fox and Friends. When Henry moved to America's Newsroom, he replaced Bill Hemmer.