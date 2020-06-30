Monday TV Ratings: NBC Wins Night, USA's 'Cannonball' Premieres Strong

Monday, June 29 was a good night for NBC with its trio of competition and game shows bringing the heat to the competition to win the night in the ratings in the key 18-49 demographic. Both The Titan Games and The Wall grabbed a 0.7 rating in 18-49 while the preview of USA's water-based game show, Cannonball, dropped just a hair to a 0.6 rating, easily winning it's time slot. (The series makes its debut on USA on July 9.)

In total viewers, The Wall grabbed a season high and took the lead for the night with 4.0 million viewers, while The Titan Games tied with a rerun of CBS's The Neighborhood with 3.9 million viewers.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever! dropped a little bit from last week in terms of total viewers (2.4 to 2.1 this week) but stayed steady with how it has been performing this summer for ABC.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, June 29, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):