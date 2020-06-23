Follow Clues & Close Cases in Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' (VIDEO)

Unsolved Mysteries is back. Are you ready to follow the clues?

From the original docuseries creators Cosgrove/Meurer Productions and Stranger Things producers 21 Laps Entertainment comes a modern take on the classic series. Each episode on Netflix focuses on one mystery and asks viewers to help close the case. The first half of the season drops on July 1, and the streaming service has released the official trailer.

The first six mysteries are: "Mystery on the Rooftop," "13 Minutes," "House of Terror," "No Ride Home," "Berkshires UFO," and "Missing Witness." (Scroll down for descriptions.) Watch the video below for a glimpse at the mysteries as those at the center of them ask for help and recount their experiences. These unexplained events come from all over the world.

Unsolved Mysteries mixes "signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling." Each episode features the ordinary people who have been through the unthinkable, family members, detectives, and journalists, as they detail clues, theories, and suspects.

The original premiered in 1987 and aired 11 seasons, 260 episodes, and over 1,000 stories. It was nominated for six Emmys for Outstanding Informational Series.

Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove created the Netflix update. Meurer and Robert Wise will serve as showrunners. Meurer, Cosgrove, Shawn Levy, and Josh Barry are executive producers, with Wise co-executive producer.

The loglines of the first six episodes:

"Mystery on the Rooftop": "The body of newlywed Rey Rivera was found in an abandoned conference room at Baltimore's historic Belvedere Hotel in May 2006, eight days after he mysteriously disappeared. While the Baltimore Police maintained that the 32-year-old committed suicide by jumping from the hotel’s roof, the medical examiner declared Rey's death 'unexplained.' Many, including his devastated wife, Allison, suspect foul play."

"13 Minutes": "Patrice Endres, 38, mysteriously vanished from her Cumming, Georgia, hair salon in broad daylight, during a 13-minute timeframe, leaving behind her teenage son, Pistol. Patrice's disappearance intensified the existing tensions between Pistol and his stepfather as they dealt with the loss and searched for answers."

"House of Terror": "In April 2011, French police discovered the wife and four children of Count Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès buried under the back porch of their home in Nantes. Xavier, the family patriarch, was not among the dead and nowhere to be found. Investigators gradually pieced together clues and a timeline that pointed to Xavier as a devious, pre-meditate killer. For instance, they now know that shortly before the crimes occurred, Xavier inherited a gun that was the same model as the murder weapon."

"No Ride Home": "Alonzo Brooks, 23, never returned home from a party he attended with friends in the predominantly white town of La Cygne, Kansas. A month later, a search party led by his family locates Alonzo's body — in an area that law enforcement had already canvassed multiple times. The FBI recently reopened the case and on June 11, announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any responsible parties in Alonzo's death."

"Berkshire's UFO": "On September 1, 1969, many residents in Berkshire County, Massachusetts were traumatized by a sighting of a UFO. Eyewitnesses —​ ​many just children at the time —​ ​have spent their lives trying to convince the world that what they saw was real."

"Missing Witness": "At age 17, a guilt-ridden Lena Chapin confessed to helping her mother dispose of her murdered stepfather's body four years prior. In 2012, Lena was issued a subpoena to testify against her mother in court, but the authorities were never able to deliver the summons — because Lena had disappeared, leaving behind a young son."

Unsolved Mysteries, Premiere, Wednesday, July 1, Netflix