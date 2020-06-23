Tina Fey & NBCUniversal Pull Some '30 Rock' Episodes From Circulation

Four episodes have been removed from 30 Rock's streaming lineup at the request of series creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock along with NBCUniversal.

The installments from varying seasons have been pulled as they feature some of the show's characters in blackface. Also yanked from syndication, the decision was made amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

See Also '30 Rock' Cast Reunites for 1-Hour Revival & Upfront Special Event The one-hour episode will double as an upfront event for NBCUniversal networks. Find out who's returning and how to watch!

Fey addressed the decision in a note released to press outlets, apologizing for the episodes and "pain they have caused." The full statement reads:

"As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation. I understand now that 'intent' is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honoring this request."

According to Variety, all installments in question will be removed before the end of this week, with the episodes already pulled down from streamers like Amazon and Hulu. Reruns of the episodes on TV will also no longer air, nor will they be available for purchase from platforms like iTunes or Google Play.

The news comes shortly after other instances of streaming platforms reconsidering titles based on its content lacking racial sensitivity. HBO Max caused of flurry of intrigue over its temporary removal of the film Gone With the Wind. Eventually, the film returned to the platform with an introduction attached.

The episodes in question from 30 Rock's lineup that are being removed include "Believe In The Stars" from Season 3, "Christmas Attack Zone" and the East Coast Version of "The Live Show" from Season 5, as well as "Live From Studio 6H" from Season 6.

While the show will be four episodes short from its original run, fans of the comedy can binge the series when it arrives on Peacock next month. And don't miss the upcoming reunion episode, which is part of NBC's Upfronts presentation.

30 Rock, Streaming now, Hulu and Amazon (stream the series on Peacock, beginning July 15)

