'Cobra Kai' Moves to Netflix From YouTube for Season 3

Ready for a new saga of the Karate Kid, now in a new home?

Going forward, fans will be able to get their Cobra Kai fix on Netflix, with YouTube's previously released first two seasons available this year and an all-new third still to come. (YouTube has since moved away from scripted shows.) This news comes 36 years to the day that The Karate Kid first arrived in theaters (in 1984).

The film's stars Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) both reprise their roles in the continuation, as does Martin Kove (sensei John Kreese). Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Daniel LaRusso is now a successful adult, but it's not easy maintaining balance in his life without Mr. Miyagi's guidance. Meanwhile, Johnny Lawrence hasn't had the same kind of luck and hopes to find redemption by reopening the Cobra Kai karate dojo.

"Making Cobra Kai has been a dream come true for us since day one. We are thankful for the tireless dedication of Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell, Jason Clodfelter, Karen Tatevosian, and all our partners at Sony for finding us a new home where we can not only continue the series, but also explore opportunities to further expand The Karate Kid universe," executive producers and writers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg said in a statement. "We are beyond excited to join our new partners at Netflix and look forward to the show reaching the massive global audience who loves this franchise as much as we do."

"The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat," Brian Wright, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix, added. "The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun."

"We are so proud of Cobra Kai and are overwhelmed by the massive fan response to the series. Josh, Jon, Hayden, Ralph, William and the entire cast have done such a brilliant job with this sensational series and the huge audience reaction and sentiment for it is a testament to that," Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television, said.

In addition to Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg (via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment), James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka are co-executive producers.

Season 3 wrapped production in December 2019, per a tweet (below) from Hurwitz.

Cobra Kai has been nominated for two Emmys for Outstanding Stunt Coordination in a Comedy Series or a Variety Program.

Cobra Kai, Season 3, TBA, Netflix