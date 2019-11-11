'Cobra Kai' Cast Reveal Major 'Karate Kid' Easter Egg in Series (VIDEO)

YouTube Premium's Cobra Kai may include original Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka returning as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, but there are even more nods to the original film than you might realize.

As the show prepares for a special limited collector's edition DVD release, which includes a double-sided headband, TV Insider has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at one major Easter Egg.

For anyone familiar with the original 1984 film, they'll recall the famous scene between Daniel and Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) in which the mentor has his student learn a lesson by means of "wax on, wax off."

Well, in the clip above, you'll see that the YouTube Premium show is honoring the Karate Kid by using the 1948 Ford Super Deluxe from the actual film. "Ralph actually got to keep Miyagi's truck," star Jacob Bertrand reveals in the featurette.

"That's the original car from the movie," adds executive producer Josh Heald . "It was gifted to Ralph after the movies and it was loaned to us for production."

As the clip continues, stars Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser recount their experiences in the iconic vehicle and tease more behind-the-scenes moments. Check it out above and pick up the special limited collector's edition DVD on November 12.

Cobra Kai, Streaming now, YouTube Premium