Wednesday TV Ratings: NBC Wins With 'One Chicago' Reruns; ABC's 'Taking The Stage' Strong

The Wednesday, June 24 primetime ratings proved that viewers are still choosing to watch reruns of first responder dramas, particularly NBC's trio of One Chicago shows — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.. But ABC did have a strong showing with a re-airing of the 2017 special, "Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America."

In total viewers, the night easily belonged to NBC with Med taking the top spot followed by P.D. and Fire, respectively. All three shows also grabbed a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic but also tied with Taking the Stage (which had 3.2 million viewers in its two hour airing) as well as a rerun of Fox's MasterChef and summer game entries, CBS's Game On! and Fox's Ultimate Tag.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, June 24, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):