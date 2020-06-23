Monday TV Ratings: Dwayne Johnson's 'The Titan Games' on NBC Leads the Night

Reality competitions and comedy continue to draw viewers to primetime television in the summer months and the Monday, June 22 broadcast schedules were no different with Dwayne Johnson's The Titan Games taking the lead in the 18-49 demo.

In total viewers, a rerun of CBS sitcom The Neighborhood took the top spot with 4.2 million viewers. The Titan Games came in second in total viewers with 3.9 million viewers with the rest of the NBC lineup, The Wall (3.8 million) and Dateline NBC (3.6 million), taking the third and fourth slots for the night.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons...Ever! stayed steady with previous airings, even climbing slightly from last week's performance (2.1 million) but not beating reruns like CBS's All Rise and Bull in total viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, June 22, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):