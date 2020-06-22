Sunday TV Ratings: 'Room Where It Happened' With John Bolton Wins Big for ABC

News was the big winner on an otherwise quiet Sunday night on June 21, 2020. CBS newsmagazine 60 Minutes grabbed the top spot in total viewers and ABC's The Room Where It Happened: ABC News Exclusive with John Bolton, with Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz sitting down with the former national security advisor to talk about his time working for the current presidential administration, took the top spot in the 18-49 demo. The special precedes the impending release of Bolton's tell-all book of the same title.

Two specials — ABC's Father's Day special with singer/actor John Legend and CBS's United We Stand: The Grammy's Tribute to Unsung Heroes — each grabbed a moderate number of viewers against a slew of reruns but couldn't catch the news programs airing on Sunday.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, June 21, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):