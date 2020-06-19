Gigi Hadid Joins Anne Burrell in an Attempt to 'Beat Bobby Flay' (VIDEO)

Gigi Hadid is ditching the runway for the kitchen in the latest installment of Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay.

In an exclusive first look at the all-new Sunday, June 21 episode, Hadid joins chef Anne Burrell as they try to thwart the titular Bobby Flay in this fun competition series.

For those unfamiliar with the show's format, two celebrity guests stop by each week, each one recruiting the talents of a chef who will compete against the other chef in an attempt to go up against Flay.

This time around, Hadid and Burrell are the celebs hoping their picks of international chefs Melissa Araujo and Max Robbins have what it takes to beat Flay at his own game. The episode, aptly titled "Super Chef, Super Model," will include plenty of ribbing from Hadid and Burrell, as teased in the exclusive clip above.

TV Insider also has some exclusive photos from the episode, which show Hadid in the kitchen with Burrell and Flay. As the 25-year-old shares in the clip above, she loves to cook. Thankfully, living on her own farm allows her access to fresh foods.

"I'm the biggest fan of the show," Hadid tells Flay, "you know that, and sometimes I like to see you win, but usually not." He notes that Burrell loves nothing more than to beat him and Hadid seems on board with the plan to take him down.

Will it happen? Tune in to find out!

Beat Bobby Flay, Sunday, June 21, 10:30/9:30c, Food Network