5 Questions With 'Valerie's Home Cooking' Star Valerie Bertinelli

When TV Insider caught up with Valerie Bertinelli, the former One Day at a Time star was in Food Network’s New York kitchens testing recipes for the upcoming season of Valerie’s Home Cooking, which will return later this year. “I made this Kahlúa pork that’s basically an Instapot pork dish that was so tender and so delicious and so sweet,” she teases. “And today I made some matcha thumbprint cookies and an Italian wedding soup.”

The actor and foodie also hosts Food Network’s Family Food Showdown, Kids Baking Championship and lends her culinary expertise on other shows on the network. After reminiscing about her sitcom, Hot in Cleveland, which also stars Jane Leeves, Wendie Malick and Betty White and airs in reruns on getTV, Bertinelli answered our “5 Questions.”

1. What three foods do you have to have in your fridge or pantry at all times?

I have to have eggs all the time. In my pantry there should always be some pasta, and a lot of great spices. … But other than that, I love grocery shopping and I love seeing what’s out there and in season. So it’s just one of my favorite things to do — go to the grocery store every other day and see what I’m going to make for dinner.

2. Where did your love of cooking come from?

I’ve been cooking longer than I’ve been acting. My great-grandmother was a cook in Italy and I watched my mom — the kitchen was her office. And my Nonni, I would sit there and watch her make her cappelletti or her gnocchi in Aunt Adeline’s basement. I can’t imagine not cooking.

3. When was a time when you were completely starstruck?

I know Bobby Flay — I’ve done his show quite a few times — but every time I see him I get a little starstruck. And right now behind me is Ree Drummond from The Pioneer Woman and I’m a little in awe. I love her. It’s chefs mainly, I guess.

4. What movie can you watch over and over?

I just happened to put the TV on last night in the hotel room and Notting Hill was on, and I just love that movie. First of all, Julia Roberts is just stunning in this movie and she’s so sweet and so vulnerable. I just love watching her. And I don’t think Hugh Grant’s ever been better.

5. If you ever moved away from Los Angeles, where would you like to live?

For a while I thought that I wanted to move to Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, just because it’s so beautiful there. I did live in Park City, Utah, for a while when I was doing Touched by an Angel. That was fun. And of course, who wouldn’t want to live someplace in the middle of Italy or Sicily? I would do that in a heartbeat.

Valerie's Home Cooking, Sundays, 11am/10am c, Food Network