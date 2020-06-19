Jimmy Kimmel to Take Summer Off, Guest Hosts to Take Over 'Live!' Duties

Jimmy Kimmel is taking the summer off, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! announced the new during his Thursday, June 18 episode.

Addressing his audience, Kimmel revealed that the episode would be his last for a few months so he can spend even more time with his family. The comedian and TV personality has been filming the late-night show from home since studios shut down due to coronavirus.

But just because Kimmel will be taking some time off doesn't mean there won't be any new episodes this summer. The hosting gig will be taken over by various "kind and capable people" who will be filling in for Kimmel during his sabbatical.

During Kimmel's reveal, he was interrupted by none other than Matt Damon whom fans of the show have come to know as his "nemesis." In the segment, a door begins to open behind Kimmel as Damon emerges wearing a robe and mask while brandishing a glass of some scotch-like beverage.

The bit suggests that Damon's been living in Kimmel's home since the studio shut down, leading to a silly back-and-forth that even gets Jimmy's wife Molly involved. New shows featuring guest hosts will begin Monday, July 6 on ABC.

Don't miss the announcement featuring Kimmel and Damon below, and tune into Jimmy Kimmel Live! to see who will fill the hosting gig.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, ABC