'The Talk' Cast to Host the Daytime Emmy Awards on CBS

The ladies of CBS' The Talk have been announced as the hosts of this year's 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Set to broadcast Friday, June 26 on CBS, the virtual ceremony will be helmed by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond. This will be the 14th time the Eye Network has hosted the ceremony, the most of all TV networks.

Awards will be presented in the major categories as recipients make appearances from home in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Additional categories and winners will be announced simultaneously on Twitter via the Daytime Emmys page. The remaining awards will be presented during a separate ceremony in July.

The Daytime Emmys recognize outstanding achievements in daytime television programming across a variety of formats including soaps, game shows, talk shows and more. The awards show first arrived in 1974 and has continued ever since.

In order for shows to be eligible, they must air between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m., and categories for digital and syndicated programming of similar content are also considered for the awards. At this year's ceremony, honorees have been selected by 1,000 professionals in the TV industry from more than 2,700 submissions that originally premiered in the 2019 calendar year.

Don't miss out on the unique event! Tune in to find out who wins and how the ladies of The Talk do as hosts when the Daytime Emmys air this month on CBS.

47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Friday, June 26, 8/7c, CBS